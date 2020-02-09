Letter: Lessons learned

JERALD BARTLETT

WATERLOO -- Recently a cable news reporter was interviewing two men who thought they had purchased a house for $10,000 (the assessed value was $177.000).

What they had actually purchased was a 2-inch strip of land between the two large lots (assessed value $50 ). They were laughing at themselves for being so stupid. They knew that “If it sounds too good to be true it probably is ."

For several months we have had a lot of people running around the state

promising all kinds of free goodies if we vote for them. Free education from preschool through college, free medical services including all abortions (even late term), free housing, a guaranteed job making at least $15 per hour, everyone in the country (including those here illegally) would receive $1,000 each month, a three-week paid vacation for all , open borders to everyone and the list just goes on and on.

It was hilarious watching the Democratic candidates for presidents running away from the "conservative” Obama legacy during the debates.

Just like these two guys that learned an expensive lesson, we’re going to find out that “if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is."

