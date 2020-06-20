Letter: Legislation

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DEBRA KYLER

WATERLOO -- Why is it that some legislators in Des Moines want to suppress voter turnout? The recent HF 2643 had a provision "slipped" into it which prohibits county auditors from easily fixing missing information in absentee ballot requests and added new voter requirements to early voting.

Are these lawmakers afraid of citizens carrying out their civil right -- and I might add "duty" -- in a functioning democracy?

If you believe in the right to vote for every citizen, write,or call the Iowa governor and let her know she can veto this part of the bill.

