MIKE CHAPMAN
NEWTON --- On Aug. 10, I was deeply honored to be the guest speaker as Becker-Chapman American Legion Post 138 celebrated its 100-year anniversary. The moment my wife, Bev, and I walked into the Electric Park Ballroom, we were awestruck by the beautiful arrangement of flags, artifacts, photos and table decor. Colors were presented by students from West High, East High and UNI ROTC units, and recent Columbus High graduate Taylor Hogan dazzled the large crowd with a moving speech about her grandfather and his patriotism.
The entire event, including music by Vinyl Frontier, was superb, and I congratulate Post 138 and all those who made it so moving, particularly Denis Sommers, Steve Grimm and Post Commander Jim Graves. Fred Becker and Carl Chapman, who gave their lives in World War I for freedom's cause, would be very proud!
