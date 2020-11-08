LETTER: Legalize it

WATERLOO -- Congratulations to New Jersey, Oregon, South Dakota and Montana for legalizing marijuana, a product that has scientifically been proven to target and fight cancer along with some 400 symptoms of various diseases currently treated by opioids and big pharma. Here in Iowa we will continue to be stupid on this issue given Iowans keep voting in people that block this measure because of their own weaknesses, regardless of how it helps people. Common sense should tell them that jailing people for medicine that is legal in over 30 states is a loosing battle. Oh yeah, that’s right, I forgot about the mentality of Iowa‘s government. For the folks reading this who are aware that Iowa has legalized medical marijuana, know that the state's ridiculous 3% limitation basically makes what we offer worthless, forcing people to drive to legalized, common-sense states for help.