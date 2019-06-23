CHRIS SIMENSON
DUNKERTON --- The Democrats and their proxies in the media still haven’t figured it out. Trump is an obnoxious, boorish, narcissist who plays loose with facts. Don’t his supporters see this? Of course. However, in the upcoming election he is the only bulwark against the left’s lunacy.
What alternatives have they provided to Trump voters? Universal health care, which would bankrupt the country, destroy the insurance industry, let the government control your health-care access, and toss $180 million off their policies? Abortion allowed up to the moment of birth? Full assault on the 2nd Amendment? Another Ginsberg on the Supreme Court? Guaranteed income whether you work or not? “Free” college for everyone? No stopping the illegal onslaught on our southern border? Eliminating the Electoral College?
Given the economy and record unemployment rate, the only way Trump will lose is if voters choose based on hate. He is a jerk, and most who vote for him know this. However, think about the alternatives. Is hate a good reason to choose the left's lunacy?
