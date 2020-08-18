Letter: Leave mail alone

WATERLOO -- The post office provides an important service most people depend on. During a pandemic it makes sense to vote by mail. Trump knows he can't win a fair election, he has to cheat to win. Trump appointed Louis DeJoy as postmaster to sabotage the Postal Service in order to stop people from voting by mail. Mail sorting machines have been removed from many post offices and in some areas mail drop-off boxes have been removed. DeJoy is a major shareholder in UPS, so there is a clear conflict of interest here. Many people rely on the mail for their Social Security checks and prescription medications, so for some people slowing down the mail could be life-threatening. Interfering with the mail is a federal crime. Trump and DeJoy both deserve to go to prison for this.