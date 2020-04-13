Letter: Learning plan

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

ERINN CRANE, BSN RN

WATERLOO -- I received the ”plan” today for Cedar Valley Catholic Schools for having our children return to school and finishing out the school year. In a nutshell, there is no plan. The district is still blindly planning on having the kids go back on May 4. However, anyone who is following the COVID-19 outbreak in Iowa knows this is too soon and not safe.

Our peak infection rate is not supposed to even hit for another two to three weeks, and sending kids back in early May is ignorant at best but wreckless for sure. In addition, the district has no plan B, such as a virtual option, nor a requirement for the kids to make up the two months they will have missed by then.

CVCS children have the advantage of all being assigned an iPad at the beginning of the school year, so the materials for online learning are already in place. I can only assume that this “plan” is based on wishful, yet unlikely circumstances, and the administrators need to step up and consider public health and our children in all of this.