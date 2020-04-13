Letter: Learning curve

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

ALAN CHARLSON

WAVERLY -- This letter is in response to the April 7 letter from Joe Teetzen. I share his concern about the huge impact of policy decisions being made by our elected leaders at all levels as they try to slow the spread of COVID-19 and reduce the level of death and destruction it causes.

As a retiree with a stable income the restrictions on my freedoms are largely an inconvenience. The real burden is falling on my younger neighbors who either risk their health in their essential occupations or struggle with financial distress due to the loss of their jobs. This will be a learning experience for all of us and our elected leaders. I have to support policy decisions that reduce risk or mitigate damage for my younger neighbors and their families.

Hopefully, before long Joe and I can resume our discussion in person. We probably will not resolve our country's nearly 250-year debate about when it is appropriate for citizens to join together (socialize) to tackle big challenges for our mutual benefit. But maybe we can agree that more robust public health preparedness might be a good investment.