Letter: Leadership

CEDAR FALLS -- I listened to a Trump news conference on Sunday evening and wondered how Biden would do with the same questions. Do you really want someone to give you ambiguous answers when you came to have the facts presented? You have to have tough skin to be in the question-and-answer part of his news conferences because Trump can be very caustic with his remarks.

Some of those news people probably left bleeding a little. He didn't get the job for pleasing everyone. He is telling it like he remembers it, and in most cases it is accurate. My opinion would be that Biden would say, "just a minute I have to look at my notes." I actually hope the Democrats put up a different candidates, because in my opinion Biden will not be able to think on his feet and will be an embarrassment to the party.