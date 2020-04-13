Letter: Leadership lacking

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

ERNEST NUNNALLY

WATERLOO -- As usual we see letters from brain-washed Republicans who like to kiss Trump's big ring and call him a great leader. This completely unqualified bully says that the CDC's slowness in responding to coronavirus was caused by Barack Obama?

Obama's been out of office for three years. Darn near everything he did has been undone and pretty much everyone he appointed has been replaced. There is no sensible way to pin this on him.

Trump, on the other hand, has done stuff that hampered our response. He cut CDC funding by 18%. He dismantled the pandemic team. His own intelligence agency told him about this pandemic in November and he chose to ignore it. Those moves left us less prepared. That's on him.

He is incapable of leading us out of the darkness.