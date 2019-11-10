DR. DAN and STACY GLASCOCK
CEDAR FALLS --- We want to thank Dr. Andy Pattee, superintendent of the Cedar Falls Community Schools, for acknowledging the district’s role in an event put on by the Gay-Straight Alliance (GSA) at Peet Junior High recently, and for publicly offering an apology to the LGBTQ+ students who felt unsupported as a result.
Additionally, we appreciate Dr. Pattee’s statement that the district supports our LGBTQ+ students. Most students are aware of their sexual orientation or gender identity in early adolescence. Statistics show that 70% of students who identify as LGBTQ+ report being bullied at school because of their sexual orientation and are almost 5 times more likely to attempt suicide compared to heterosexual youth. These numbers are too high to be ignored.
We ask for all secondary schools in Cedar Falls to have an independently supported GSA, distinct from any anti-bullying or tolerance groups. We also ask for Iowa Safe Schools training for school board members, administrators, staff, and all students within the district. It is critical that we address the discrimination, bias and institutional barriers that keep our LGBTQ+ students from thriving and reaching their full potential. Thank you.
