LETTER: Kudos, Election Office
JULIE FEE

CEDAR FALLS -- I would like to commend the Black Hawk County Election Office for its remarkable job during the election. I was curious about how absentee ballots were processed so I applied to work during the election. What I saw was a secure, efficient and precise system for tabulating the ballots. Karen Showalter, the Election Office manager, has a real passion for her job, and it was quite obvious that she and her staff respect and understand the importance of your vote.

