LETTER: Kudos, Election Office

JULIE FEE
CEDAR FALLS -- I would like to commend the Black Hawk County Election Office for its remarkable job during the election. I was curious about how absentee ballots were processed so I applied to work during the election. What I saw was a secure, efficient and precise system for tabulating the ballots. Karen Showalter, the Election Office manager, has a real passion for her job, and it was quite obvious that she and her staff respect and understand the importance of your vote.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!