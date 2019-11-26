{{featured_button_text}}

GEORGE D. GLENN

CEDAR FALLS --- This proves there is a thing known as "Iowa nice." Tuesday I was carrying a 32-pound of books along with a second package into the Cedar Falls Post Office, with a kind gentleman opening the entrance door for me and a lady holding the interior door for me. I went through that door intending to put my box on the long shelf there, and the next thing I knew I was in an ambulance on my way to the emergency room. Long story short I was in the hospital until Wednesday evening. When my wife went back to the post office to see what had happened to my packages, she was told that "the lady in line" had paid the postage for me and the books had been mailed. Nobody knew the lady's name, but I hope she sees this and receives my utmost thanks and appreciation. Rest assured I'll pay it forward.

