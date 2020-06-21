Letter: Keeping positive

MAXINE A. GLEASON
GILBERTVILLE -- Anger, hatred, inequality, revenge, rioting, looting, burning, destroying, fighting, shooting, killing and the pandemonium are not the solution. The Golden Rule gives us the "secret" -- that treating others as we'd like to be treated is a wonderful thing.
I'm quite sure many people follow some form of this helpful, simple and necessary thought, but suspect that millions of others struggle with life by not even ever hearing of the old plans put into place ages ago.
All we need to do is hope, and our action to really follow this idea with an open mind, heart, honesty, respect and loving positive attitude with an attempt to do our best. Things happen, but keep trying every morning to improve ourselves.
Persistence in some positivity will produce a life more pleasant and productive.
