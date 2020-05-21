Letter: Keeping our guard

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

JOHN KEARNEY

WATERLOO -- According to health officials, new case counts have been trending downwards in Black Hawk County. However, the public still does not know the true magnitude of the COVID-19 virus. How many asymptomatic carriers are there in the county? No one really knows. Everyone who needs a test can presumably get a test, but to date, only a fraction of the citizenry has been tested. And a negative test today represents a single point in time. It could be followed by a positive test tomorrow.

We are dealing with a very deadly, highly contagious virus. We are well aware of the tragic suffering and death occurring in long term health-care facilities, that anyone over 65 years of age or with an underlying health condition is at much greater risk, and that it only takes one infected individual to ignore the rules and transmit the virus to others.

With the approach of warmer weather and the opening of businesses, there will be a strong temptation to ease up on following the guidelines. We must not allow the hunger for normalcy to so overwhelm us that we let our guard down.