Letter: Keeping connected

WATERLOO -- When talking about the impact of social distancing, we cannot forget about people who struggle with their mental health. As someone with depression, I was very worried about feeling lonely and despondent in this situation. I am, however, very lucky to live and work with people that help give me a sense of community.

I work for NextGen Iowa which is a grassroots youth voter outreach organization. During quarantine, we are still calling and texting young people to get them engaged in politics. For me, even just hearing another human being’s voice can help alot when I am alone and depressed. It helps me get out of my head. I video chat with volunteers and my co-workers to recreate in-person communication and just to feel like a human again. I encourage people looking for a chance to make connections and do something good for the world to volunteer making calls, either with me or for a cause they are passionate about.