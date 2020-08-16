Letter: Keep it up, Margaret Klein!

WATERLOO -- I took issue with Rob Weiss’ letter saying Ward 1 is unrepresented on the City Council. There was only one member of the council wading through flood water when my neighborhood was dealing with horrible flooding. There is only one council person that I can get on the phone right away or at least a quick return call from. That’s Margaret Klein. Weiss makes the case that being an elected official requires one to be cordial. Perhaps he hasn’t watched many council meetings. Klein and fellow Councilwoman Sharon Juon constantly find themselves being talked down to by a certain councilman who has ordained himself the smartest man in the room. I’ve served in elected office and it certainly requires working together, but that doesn’t mean just going along to get along. I appreciate Klein’s hard work on behalf of Ward 1. She’s one of the most approachable members of the council and doesn’t let the fact she’s outnumbered keep her from standing up for the taxpayers. As far as throwing her colleagues under the bus -- good for her. I value her bringing attention to some of the insane issues our council debates. Keep it up, Klein!