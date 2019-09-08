{{featured_button_text}}

MICHAEL ANTHONY

WATERLOO --- I’m not surprised that KBBG is having a budget crisis because for so many years it has failed to truly embrace hip-hop culture. KBBG is struggling from a decline in donations, as its older listeners pass away and they aren’t being replaced by younger listeners that prefer rap music.

Hip-hop culture is an integral part of American youth culture that crosses racial boundaries. Hip-hop culture reaches far beyond the black community. For the first time ever in 1998, rap music outsold country music, which had been America’s top-selling music format.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Hip-hop culture has become a part of mainstream culture and it’s such a powerful economic force that KBBG can no longer ignore, if it wants to survive and avoid future budget problems. With services like Sirius XM, Tidal and YouTube Music, KBBG will have to do more than just play rap music to appeal to younger listeners.

KBBG could easily overcome its budget crisis by sponsoring concerts and bringing in artists that appeal to younger listeners. By doing concerts KBBG could raise the money it needs and these concerts would help local artist gain more exposure.

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments