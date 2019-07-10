JASON VORTHMANN
SUMNER --- I would like to make a quick statement about kayaking. Quite a few people get hurt or worse every year because they take to the new "fad" of kayaking without proper preparation.
First, please, buy or rent from a reputable dealer ... farm stores and big box stores don't count! Always wear a personal flotation device. Cheap kayaks will put you in trouble quickly in flood-level waters if you are inexperienced or in a cheap kayak.
