JASON VORTHMANN

SUMNER --- I would like to make a quick statement about kayaking. Quite a few people get hurt or worse every year because they take to the new "fad" of kayaking without proper preparation.

First, please, buy or rent from a reputable dealer ... farm stores and big box stores don't count! Always wear a personal flotation device. Cheap kayaks will put you in trouble quickly in flood-level waters if you are inexperienced or in a cheap kayak.

