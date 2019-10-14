BARBARA GRAY
CEDAR FALLS --- Recently a young Republican representative stated that Donald Trump was being subjected to a kangaroo court and Adam Schiff was Captain Kangaroo.
I imagine that comparison brought a chuckle to many baby boomers. How about Mr. Green Jeans? Or Tom Terrific?
