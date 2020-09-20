LETTER: Justice isn't equal

SUMNER -- Lawyers for the cop that killed George Floyd are trying to blame the victim by saying he died from some dope in his body, but not from the cop shutting off Floyd's air and blood flow during the 8 minutes the cop had his knee on his neck.

They’ll attempt to put some idiots on the jury that will buy a crock of bull. We’re in an age when we are supposed to believe lies and delusions. Any intelligent person knows Floyd would have lived if it hadn’t been for that cop’s actions.

The Republicans are trying to say the Democrats are going to defund the police when the Democrats and BLM are only trying to get some reform in the police and justice system, and get them under the same laws the rest of us are under. They want to get rid of immunity from the law and lawsuits that police have taken on. Before that happens, that statement "equal justice under the law" should be removed from every place and everything, because we are stupid if we believe it.