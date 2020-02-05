Letter: Justice in USA

ELK RUN HEIGHTS -- A person, not a witness, can accuse someone of a crime. That person can have an issue with the accused. The defendant cannot face the accuser. A trial begins. There is not a first-hand witness of any crime committed by the alleged offender. But 18 witnesses are called for their testimony. The defendant is not afforded the right of cross examination. In fact his attorney is not able to be in the court proceedings. The accused does not get to call any witnesses at all. The jury is selected. The prosecution wants to call more witnesses after proclaiming their case is iron clad, open and shut, with overwhelming evidence to convict.