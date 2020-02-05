Letter: Justice in USA

ANDREA COOK
You have free articles remaining.
ELK RUN HEIGHTS -- A person, not a witness, can accuse someone of a crime. That person can have an issue with the accused. The defendant cannot face the accuser. A trial begins. There is not a first-hand witness of any crime committed by the alleged offender. But 18 witnesses are called for their testimony. The defendant is not afforded the right of cross examination. In fact his attorney is not able to be in the court proceedings. The accused does not get to call any witnesses at all. The jury is selected. The prosecution wants to call more witnesses after proclaiming their case is iron clad, open and shut, with overwhelming evidence to convict.
That was the impeachment of the president of the United States. On the other side of justice there are cases occurring daily across our country. Rape, murder, drug smuggling, burglary, etc., by illegal immigrants. Offenders such as these are arrested and then let go when ICE issues a detainer for these criminals. Think about it. POTUS has less rights than people who are in the United States illegally and have committed violent crimes against our citizens.
The victims are not able to seek justice.