WATERLOO -- Because of all the recent attention The Courier and KWWL News has given to the Waterloo City Council concerning the "Ban the Box" idea formulated by the Waterloo Commission on Human Rights currently headed up by Abraham L. Funchess Jr., it deserves a public response from me.
First, at the Waterloo City Council meeting on Monday, Oct. 7, I simply expressed my honest opinion about the proposed "Ban the Box" hiring ordinance. And I indicated I was not in favor of passing it primarily because I believe in being open, up front, honest and transparent from the start for a number of reasons, one being trust in the relationship. And when I went to make an analogy between the " Ban the Box" idea and not being up front and transparent and wearing a hoodie and not being up front and transparent, apparently Mayor Quentin Hart mysteriously and mistakenly felt I was talking about him and his son and all people who own hoodies and went way out of bounds and unprofessionally and immaturely threw a fit. And sadly, the mayor wouldn't even let me defend myself in this embarrassing public forum.
So much for freedom of speech for a 76-year-old man in Waterloo, Iowa, who never knew that some black and even some white people treat the hoodie as a revered piece of cloth worn throughout the year and yes even on those hot summer days.
Last, it's Sunday, Oct. 13, and I see I made the front page of the Waterloo Courier again. The last time I received this much publicity is when I was on the front page of the Waterloo Courier on Dec. 27, 2005, for donating five lots to Habitat for Humanity -- four in the 1900 block of Franklin Street and one on Nevada Street. This gift, which I initially inherited from my very generous hardworking parents, Robert and Millie Bedard, put 23 people, including 14 children, into safe, decent and affordable homes.
Of course, nobody probably recalls me donating my warehouse space and the use of my forklifts to the Red Cross for the 2008 flood disaster relief program.
And the Waterloo Community Schools has probably long forgotten me letting them use my warehouse space and forklift when they were transitioning from the use of paper to computers.
And just in case anyone might be interested, I am a United States Army military veteran. And for the public record yes, I want everyone to be happy and I want to purchase one of those "Humanize My Hoodie" shirts from those guys in Iowa City. I'm certain it will look great next to my University of Northern Iowa sweatshirt.
