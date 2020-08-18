Letter: Journalistic integrity

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS -- On Sunday, The Courier published a letter to the editor that insinuated Ambassador Terry Branstad may be dead. The letter contained no editorial note providing readers with the truth.

In the book "The Elements of Journalism," respected journalists Bill Kovach and Tom Rosenstiel identify essential principles and practices of journalism.

Kovach and Rosenstiel argue journalism’s first obligation is to the truth.

They write that “good decision-making depends on people having reliable, accurate facts put in a meaningful context. Journalism does not pursue truth in an absolute or philosophical sense, but in a capacity that is more down to earth.”

The Courier along with many media outlets have completely lost their ethical standards. In a Monday phone call, Courier Local News Editor Meta Hemenway Forbes told me the letter did not violate any Courier guidelines. Using her logic, I could submit a similar letter asking whether or not Joe Biden or Donald Trump, etc. were still living. This might not violate rules, but it certainly violates ethics.

As a former aide to Terry Branstad, I can confirm he is alive and well. My apologies to his family for my hometown paper's show of disrespect.

