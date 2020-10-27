Letter: Joni Ernst is no statesperson

JOHN HEITLAND

IOWA FALLS -- U.S. senators come in two varieties: statespersons and politicians. A statesperson works to represent the best interests of the nation. A politician works to further his or her own political interests.

Joni Ernst has proven to be a politician, not a statesperson.

This was evident during the impeachment proceedings earlier this year. The Founding Fathers in writing the Constitution envisioned a fair and unbiased jury of senators to sit in judgment of a president impeached by the House of Representatives for abuse of power. Senators like Ernst were required to sign a written oath to be impartial jurors.

But Ernst ignored that solemn oath and wholeheartedly, even gleefully, joined in the first trial in history where all evidence and witnesses were barred, and where the foreman of the jury, Senator McConnell, announced the defendant would be found not guilty even before the trial started.

Hardly what the Founding Fathers envisioned.

She has shown she puts her political party and her political career above our country and our Constitution. She is a politician and not a statesperson. Voters should remember that Nov. 3.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0