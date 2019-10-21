TONY MALLETT
WATERLOO --- If we want to be a community that encourages minorities to become entrepreneurs, then we need to break down the barriers getting in their way! According to 24/7 Wallstreet, the black unemployment rate in Waterloo is at 23.9%, yet there are laws in this city that make it harder for minority entrepreneurs to do business here.
You have free articles remaining.
To be a contractor in Waterloo you must take a $50 exam, register with INRCOG for another $100, and be bonded for $300,000. Cedar Falls, Cedar Rapids and Des Moines do not have these extra hoops and hurdles to go through. Iowa law only requires contractors to register and pay $50, which can be waived, and only requires out-of-state contractors to be bonded. Small businesses are the backbone of the community, yet we make it harder for our very own small businesses to operate, and only encourage them to do business elsewhere.
Overly burdensome regulations make it hard to succeed as an entrepreneur, and it’s already hard enough as a minority. Cedar Rapids doesn’t have these burdensome regulations, so it’s no wonder that they rank 3rd in the nation for minority businesses. Our city officials need to eliminate these testing and insurance requirements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.