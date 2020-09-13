LETTER: It's systemic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DENNY McCABE

WATERLOO -- Dennis Clayson was lamenting how everyone was being labeled as racist, and that there were so many definitions of racism no one could escape the label. He seemed to be saying misery loves company, the more the merrier, and, once we all just accept the notion we are racist, the definitions will lose their power.

Mr. Clayson misses the point when he individualizes racism. It would be ideal if people were not racist, but in the grand scheme of things it really doesn’t matter if a person is racist or not. What matters is that policies implemented by generations of predominantly white male politicians have had an adverse effect on marginalized populations. If one is accused of racism, I would suggest don’t take it personally, don’t get defensive. It’s not all about you. If you are white, it’s about a series of historical policies from which you have benefited.

Clayson fears “racist” is just a weaponized pejorative. What if the pejorative connotation could be removed, and the historical, systemic reality would be acknowledged without individuals assuming personal guilt or taking personal offense?

Love 1 Funny 2 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0