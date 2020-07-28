Letter: It's about racism, not politics

CEDAR FALLS -- I was one of the Cedar Falls residents who attended the event where Ms. Saul and Ms. Dunn answered questions from the public. Ms. Saul is now decrying being questioned about Facebook posts she shared that are patently racist and bigoted. Calling a group of dark-skinned immigrants “invaders organized to cause us trouble” and sharing a post stating that Muslims cannot be good Americans are not “political views,” but evidence of deep-seated prejudices against those groups of people. Suggesting some immigrants are criminals just for being immigrants and calling into question the patriotism of an entire group of citizens solely because of their faith should not be matters “up for discussion.” Although I agree with Ms. Saul about the nonpartisan nature of a local city council race, this is not politics. This is about electing officials that possess the moral fiber and values of our diverse and vibrant community; officials that will represent and serve all of us, regardless of our provenance, the color of our skin or the faith we choose to practice. It is very clear to me that Ms. Saul personal views would call that into question, rendering her unfit to hold public office.