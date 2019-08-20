{{featured_button_text}}

RON IHLENFELDT

WATERLOO --- Another reminder not to forget our friends in Israel. We still partner in the war against terrorism. Israel is still our best friend. Those of us on Sarah's side of the family need to remember without Israel we have no Jerusalem, no Temple Mount or any of our Holy sites.

Without Israel we wouldn't know our Creator. Let's don't forget them. I sign my name as a friend of Israel.

