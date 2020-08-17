Letter: Is this Russia?

BOB BLACK
WATERLOO -- I woke this a.m., turned on the news and thought I was living in Belarus or maybe Russia. The attacks on our upcoming election sure felt like it. I like the post office. I have lived with it a long time and consider it a friend. So here is a updated motto for the people of the post office:
"Neither Trump, nor postmaster DeJoy, nor the Republican Party stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds." God speed.
