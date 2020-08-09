Letter: Is that all you got?

CEDAR FALLS -- I read Dennis Clayson’s Sunday, Aug. 2, column and then I read it again. While it appears to be a philosophical “lesson,” my reaction was “Is this all you got?” In a time of pandemic with Iowa’s COVID-19 numbers increasing, people dying and fears about schools reopening without adequate guidance and government constraints, millions out of work and without health insurance, increasing awareness of great inequality in our society and the fight to rectify it, failure to act on climate change, what you have to offer is philosophy? Isn’t this in keeping with the conservative response to all of the above-mentioned issues? Where is the leadership? Not with conservatives fighting over assistance to people who need it to feed their families, an administration that has totally abdicated managing the pandemic resulting in unnecessary deaths, and an economy in free fall. And what you have to offer is philosophy? I say again, “Is this all you got?”