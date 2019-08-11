SCOTT SATTERLEE
EVANSDALE --- Excuse me while I rant a little. I thought Irish Fest was a great success just like every year. The only issue I have is with some of the people who think they are more entitled than others; the people who rudely move other people's chairs because they sat in that location the prior day or not.
I'm sure you did not buy the piece of land, and the next person is as entitled to it as you. And for all the lazy people who could not walk an extra 10 feet to a garbage can to dispose of your empty beer cans --- like the girls in the wedding party standing up watching the Screaming Orphans --- know that all the great volunteers did not sign up to pick up your trash.
So people, let's be kind to others and pick up our trash and make Irish Fest all that much more enjoyable for everyone.
