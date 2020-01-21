Letter: IRIS readers

LARRY CARDAMON

CEDAR FALLS -- Your Jan. 12 article on IRIS (Iowa Radio Reading Information Service) was greatly appreciated. I noted that it was from The Gazette, so it understandably featured readers from that outlet. I was, however, disappointed that The Courier failed to expand on the subject of the article by not mentioning or including an additional article featuring the efforts of a similar group of dedicated readers here in the Cedar Valley.

IRIS began broadcasting from UNI’s Communication and Arts building the first week of October 2000, and has been a constant source of information for the blind and print-handicapped in our region. Despite challenges from Mother Nature, technology glitches and other circumstances, it continues to fulfill its mission.

New readers are always welcome. All that is needed is the enjoyment of reading aloud and the willingness to commit a little more than the hour from 8 to 9 a.m., sharing that time with a partner. Volunteers can contact IRIS at the same phone number, (877) 404-4747.

