LETTER: Iowa's Bravest

JULIE EHLERS

WATERLOO -- The appreciation boxes for our soldiers arrived in time for Christmas! Thanks to everyone that helped, so our soldiers would know they were supported by their community back home. It is pretty amazing what we can accomplish together!

With the help of our community, we shipped 205 boxes that contained 2,800 pounds of goodies complete with a personalized Christmas stocking.

“We have received them! Really exciting to know that our home cares this much to do what Iowa’s Bravest did. Thanks from the bottom of my heart. There are some very humbled and grateful soldiers over here that truly appreciate what Iowa's Bravest has done. We will finish our mission and hope to make you all proud back home in Iowa. We can’t THANK you enough!" wrote Lt. Col. Garrett Gingrich, commander 1-133 IN.

“Thank you so much for continuing to support all the Iowa service members away from home! Please pass on my many thanks to everyone that has helped," wrote Major Jason Boesen.

We all like to be remembered during the holidays and it is especially nice when our community honors our soldiers. Thank you again for your kindness and generosity. Our community is proud of our Iowa soldiers.

