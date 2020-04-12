Letter: Iowa kudos

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

PAUL HIGGINS

WATERLOO -- It was most encouraging April 6 to observe our governor's press conference on the status of COVID-19 in our great state, and reminds me how fortunate we are in the heartland. In nearly 40 minutes, there were nothing but pertinent and respectful questions, with professional responses from our governor's team responsible for Iowa's pandemic response.

Later the same day, cable networks presented their predictable bunch of blood-sucking pseudo-journalists at our White House -- where the bulk of questions are biased, loaded, prejudiced and calculated 'gotcha' questions -- with the same viral objective for 38 consecutive months, destroy, at any cost, President Trump. The contrast of conferences was stark, revealing and troubling.

Although their goal, the Washington Post, New York Times, ABC, CBC, CNN, NBC and MSNBC fortunately don't run this great country. These organizations pose a greater threat to Americans than COVID-19, by repeatedly distorting, dividing, dissenting and their incessant sowing of hatred and vitriol. These overzealous mouthpieces are but mental manipulators of the naive, and represent a disgustingly unethical strand of our republic's fabric.

When life-long politicians lie, and media covers for them, critical thinking skills become more critical.