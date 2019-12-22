TIM WILSON
SUMNER -- I'm sick of being saturated by Democrats (socialists) for two years. Let some other state put up with their lies.
The best thing I've heard is if you put 20 of them out there is like trying to find a Tootsie Roll in a septic tank.
