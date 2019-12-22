{{featured_button_text}}

TIM WILSON

SUMNER -- I'm sick of being saturated by Democrats (socialists) for two years. Let some other state put up with their lies.

The best  thing I've heard is if you put 20 of them out there is like trying to find a Tootsie Roll in a septic tank.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments