DELORES GUHL
WATERLOO --- I recently saw an article in the Courier that the city of Waterloo is considering building one of the awful roundabouts at University and Fletcher avenues. My question is, why? The traffic flows very well there most of the time. About the only time there is a backup is the times when Deere's shift changes. Just because Cedar Falls has made those things doesn't mean that Waterloo has to.
If they do that, it will no doubt take out businesses and even some homes. And then consider the times when Black Hawk Creek floods and the gates close.
I may be wrong, but I wonder if the citizens of Waterloo had a chance to express their opinions how it would go? I suspect most would say to not build that. Just keep the intersection the way it is.
What will Waterloo do next just because Cedar Falls did it? Make our police officers become firefighters? After all, Cedar Falls did. But we are not Cedar Falls. We are Waterloo.
