Letter: Intelligent peace

BOB BLACK

WATERLOO — I have lived through five American armed conflicts, serving in one, and I believe in an intelligent peace rather than armed conflict.

It seems that our leaders in Washington prefer war rather than peace. China closer to a cold war with USA, withdraw from “open skies treaty,” thinking of more nuclear testing.

“My kind of loyalty is to one’s country, not to its institutions or its office-holders.” — Mark Twain

