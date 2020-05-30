Letter: Intelligent peace

BOB BLACK
WATERLOO — I have lived through five American armed conflicts, serving in one, and I believe in an intelligent peace rather than armed conflict.
It seems that our leaders in Washington prefer war rather than peace. China closer to a cold war with USA, withdraw from “open skies treaty,” thinking of more nuclear testing.
“My kind of loyalty is to one’s country, not to its institutions or its office-holders.” — Mark Twain
