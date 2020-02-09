Letter: Integrity lost

MAX SCHREIBER

CEDAR FALLS -- To all who send their rants about the "truth" of their party and the "wonderful" work the politician of choice is doing, I truly feel sorry for you.

Both the major parties are a discredit to their constituents who blindly voted them into office. It's clearly apparent to any intelligent person our political system is broken! We currently have a president who lies on a near daily basis and clearly has no grasp of leadership skills, as well as "leaders" of both parties who lead as their party and/or "owners" (major contributors) demand them to.

This all could be resolved with a national referendum for term limits. The presidential office has term limits as should the Senate and House. Two terms and you're done! The incumbents treat their constituents (taxpayers) as a "cash cow." They vote their own pay and perks as they wish. Who else has the kind of retirement and health care they have? Sadly it continues if they do get voted out of office.

The founding fathers had no idea that public office would become a lifetime job for the political elite.

Its disgusting! Integrity is lost!

