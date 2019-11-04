STEVE KAPLER
WATERLOO --- Forget impeachment. It’s a dead mouse. Anti-Trumpers and their media allies will keep the engine idling as long as it allows them to own the “news cycle," which is their god. It must suck to worship power so shamelessly. Flail away. It’s dead.
Meanwhile, in the real world, it now appears that there was a whole lot of collusion going on during the 2016 presidential campaign. It further appears that the top tier of people in leadership positions at the CIA, FBI and the Obama/Holder/Lynch Department of Justice, were the actual colluders, as they sought to prevent/nullify Trump’s miraculous, history-making electoral victory.
Remember these names. You’ll be hearing them a lot in the coming weeks. Some will be charged with real crimes, like conspiracy, perjury, and lying to a secret court so as to win bogus approval to actually spy upon private citizens of their own country. They are: John Brennan, James Clapper, Jim “Cardinal” Comey, Lisa Page, Peter Strzok, Andrew McCabe, Rod Rosenstein, Bruce and Nellie Ohr, Susan Rice, Samantha Power and Sally Yates.
Events are about to unfold that will require all of them to hire expensive lawyers, fast. The winds have “Schiff-ted.” The fun begins.
