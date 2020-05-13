Letter: Infection rates

PATRICK MALLOY
WAVERLY -- I teach in Black Hawk County and I am gravely concerned. Black Hawk County has one of the highest rates of COVID-19 infection in the state. Yesterday we were learned that 1,000 people tested positive at the Waterloo Tyson plant, not the originally reported 400-plus. Meatpacking plants have emerged as the greatest amplifiers of COVID-19 infections in this region. Without significant changes, the meatpacking industry represents a clear and present danger to health of myself, my wife, my daughter, my community, my student and their families, and my state.
All Iowa hot-spots for COVID-19 infections are associated with large meatpacking plants. Here are recent statistics counties in which large numbers of residents are employed in meat packing: Black Hawk 10.5 cases (Tyson); Woodbury 12.6 cases (Tyson); Marshall 16.4 cases (JBS); Louisa 25.3 cases (Tyson); Tama 17.6 cases (National Beef).
The danger of the virus, amplified by these plants, is falling with particular severity on people of color and immigrants. Black Hawk County has some of the largest communities of both groups in Iowa. Our elected officials have a moral duty to protect the welfare of these communities.
