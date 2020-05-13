Letter: Infection rates

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

WAVERLY -- I teach in Black Hawk County and I am gravely concerned. Black Hawk County has one of the highest rates of COVID-19 infection in the state. Yesterday we were learned that 1,000 people tested positive at the Waterloo Tyson plant, not the originally reported 400-plus. Meatpacking plants have emerged as the greatest amplifiers of COVID-19 infections in this region. Without significant changes, the meatpacking industry represents a clear and present danger to health of myself, my wife, my daughter, my community, my student and their families, and my state.