Letter: Indoctrination

CRAIG COHEA

CEDAR FALLS -- It’s the fall season of a presidential election year. It’s time for Democrats to publish their almost factual voting polls. Remember 2015? As in years past, their polls show educated citizens support their candidates. In the past 50 years, due to a majority of left-leaning educators in the educational system the result has been a population of half-educated citizens with degrees. They are the most vocal and politically active.

There is the ethnic and gender studies educated. This type spends four years learning tribal politics. This educational track is no help to a voter in a country based on republic and federalist political theories.

Those with degrees who spent their time in disciplines that indoctrinated them in socialist political theory are only half educated. Socialism is fanciful nonsense. It’s based on feelings of hate and resentment. It’s brought misery and poverty to numerous societies over the course of 200 years. The so-called educated, indoctrinated in this political nonsense, sometimes virtual signal their support of this philosophy by posting BLM signs in their yards. Don’t confuse political indoctrination with education. A true education would present conservative philosophy as well. Do consider the source of polls.

