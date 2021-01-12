LETTER: Inaugural manifesto

Given the ideological predilections of your cohorts on the left, I suggest you include the following declarations in your inaugural speech: "We shall now proceed to build, on the space cleared of historical rubbish, the airy, towering edifice of a socialist society. A new type of state power is being created for the first time in history, a power that the will of the revolution has called upon to wipe out all exploitation, oppression and slavery the world over. From now on all the marvels of science and the gains of culture belong to the nations as a whole, and never again will man's brain and human genius be used for oppression and exploitation." (Lenin, delivered ca. 1917).