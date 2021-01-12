LETTER: Inaugural manifesto

ROGER W. SMITH
WATERLOO -- An open letter to President-elect Joe Biden Jr.:
Given the ideological predilections of your cohorts on the left, I suggest you include the following declarations in your inaugural speech: "We shall now proceed to build, on the space cleared of historical rubbish, the airy, towering edifice of a socialist society. A new type of state power is being created for the first time in history, a power that the will of the revolution has called upon to wipe out all exploitation, oppression and slavery the world over. From now on all the marvels of science and the gains of culture belong to the nations as a whole, and never again will man's brain and human genius be used for oppression and exploitation." (Lenin, delivered ca. 1917).
You could conclude your remarks with a promise to carry out the 10 points in "The Communist Manifesto" (1848), beginning with "abolition of property in land and application of all rents of land to public purposes," and concluding with "combination of education with industrial production." These remarks would add to a grand and glorious occasion, and would great honor and glory to comrades Marx, Engels and Lenin.