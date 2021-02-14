LETTER: In praise of humility

JOHN KEARNEY

WATERLOO -- It is tempting to succumb to the division that is engulfing the country. We will retain our sanity if we tune out the acrimony and bitterness that characterizes our current political discourse. It only serves to distort and negate impartial judgment. We need to return to a state where we can disagree with one another without being disagreeable.

Too many politicians and pundits come across as proud, arrogant individuals who believe their views are superior. If only everyone else could see things as they do!

In "Mere Christianity," C.S. Lewis says, “A proud man is always looking down on things and people: and, of course, as long as you are looking down, you cannot see something that is above you.”

Humility is a prized possession. It disposes us to have an abiding reverence for the idea that all human persons are on a par with one another, that a condescending and pompous attitude has no place in human interactions. It would behoove all of us, especially members of the political and media classes in this country, to try and cultivate at least a modicum of humility.

