ANN BOCK
WAVERLY --- Donald Trump can do anything and his supporters will stand with him. From his thousands of lies, his childish name calling and bullying, to using his position as president for his own self-interest, his base could care less.
We should, however, expect more of Congress. The House and Senate swore their allegiance to the Constitution, not to a president or political party, and their respect for the law should be above reproach.
During the House impeachment hearing, Republicans argued everything but the facts. And now, as the Senate approaches its role as a jury to the impeachment proceedings, Mitch McConnell has said that he will work in tandem with the president during his trial, doing whatever Trump and his lawyers would like him to do. McConnell said he may not even call any witnesses. Many Republican senators have already made it clear that they are totally uninterested in hearing any of the facts of this case and have already decided that they, too, could care less what this president has done.
It is appalling that these congressmen should show such a total disregard for their role and responsibility in this impeachment proceeding. Perhaps they, too, should be removed from office.
