DAVID J. GIBSON

CEDAR FALLS -- The world has had enough of Donald Trump. Call Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco office at 1-415-556-4862 and tell her the time for impeachment is past due.

And never forget the words of Sarah Kendzior, St. Louis journalist and Twitter Oracle: “This is a transnational crime syndicate masquerading as a government.”

