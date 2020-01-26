Letter: Impeachment

CAROL MORGAN

WATERLOO -- Let's say I was the victim of a burglary. After contacting the police, I submitted a claim to my insurance company and received a near-total reimbursement. The police then closed the case! After all, my loss, including needed medication, was only temporary. The episode was moot although the disease had worsened.

The trauma I experienced and the need to protect the public in the future from such lawless behavior were now inconsequential. That is the conclusion reached by Sen. Joni Ernst with regard to the suspension of needed military aid to Ukraine, a nation at war, by President Trump. "One thing to remember, folks," Sen. Ernst implored, "is that the president did actually provide aid to Ukraine. So, the point is moot." (Des Moines Register, Jan. 17, 2020)

Yet the non-partisan Office of Government Accountability has found that it was actually unlawful for the president to withhold the aid seeking, in return for its release, personal benefit by demanding an investigation of his political rival.

