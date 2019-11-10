ERINN CRANE
WATERLOO --- Article 2 of the Constitution regarding the Office of President states the president can be impeached for “treason, bribery, and high crimes and misdemeanors.” Withholding money to a foreign nation in return for “dirt” on a political rival is clearly bribery. How anyone can say he is not guilty of bribery is disregarding the half dozen members of his own administration who have already admitted the president withheld aid in return for a favor.
When are we going to hold this president accountable? Do we really want to push the envelope of what is acceptable and what is not to the point where a president cannot be held accountable for anything upon party lines? Democrat or Republican, this is a dangerous trend to continue. We have to protect our nation or we will end up in a place the founding fathers feared from day one.
