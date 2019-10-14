{{featured_button_text}}

BRYAN MUELLER

WATERLOO --- President Trump is accused of using his office to intimidate the president of Ukraine into a quid pro quo agreement to investigate Joe Biden in exchange for about $400 million in aid. The funds were released and there was not an investigation. The person they say was pressured says that he wasn't.

Joe Biden is an interview, which you can watch, is bragging about telling the president of Ukraine that if he doesn't fire the prosecutor who is investigating the company that his son works for in six hours he is not going to give them a guaranteed loan for $1 billion. Then he smugly says, "You know what happened four hours later? He was fired." He blatantly admits to this quid pro quo intimidation.

It's not like President Trump hired a foreign intelligence officer to write a fake dossier with the help of Russian operatives, and used that so-called evidence to deceive a judge into issues a FISA warrant to spy on a political opponent to try and find out if he is doing anything illegal. Oh wait, that was the FBI, DNC and Hillary Clinton.

