BRYAN MUELLER
WATERLOO --- President Trump is accused of using his office to intimidate the president of Ukraine into a quid pro quo agreement to investigate Joe Biden in exchange for about $400 million in aid. The funds were released and there was not an investigation. The person they say was pressured says that he wasn't.
You have free articles remaining.
Joe Biden is an interview, which you can watch, is bragging about telling the president of Ukraine that if he doesn't fire the prosecutor who is investigating the company that his son works for in six hours he is not going to give them a guaranteed loan for $1 billion. Then he smugly says, "You know what happened four hours later? He was fired." He blatantly admits to this quid pro quo intimidation.
It's not like President Trump hired a foreign intelligence officer to write a fake dossier with the help of Russian operatives, and used that so-called evidence to deceive a judge into issues a FISA warrant to spy on a political opponent to try and find out if he is doing anything illegal. Oh wait, that was the FBI, DNC and Hillary Clinton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.