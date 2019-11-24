SANDRA DOYLE
CEDAR FALLS --- It is very sad that what is being touted in this inquiry into our president's misdeeds are the same or/and worse misdeeds done by the Democrats. They hate him so much that they have forgotten why they were elected. Do the American people realize the Democrats have spent millions of dollars on their mad hatter schemes, ignoring the truly good he has done, which includes protecting our protectors in many different uniforms?
Are they aware we have a budget due now but they are too busy despising Trump to take care of business? Or the need to pass the USMCA trade agreement to help our farmers and manufacturers?
I don't think so, as the main stream media has become our worst nightmare. They have become the equivalent of Hitler's handmaiden. You can hate our president for his vocabulary, wealth, mannerisms, hair, etc., but not for pursing the corrupt swamp who are in Washington telling 'we the people' what they believe we want to hear to get elected and becoming wealthy on our dime.
By the way, Obama replaced every single one of the ambassadors when he took office, as is the president's priority.
